Holocene Advisors LP Trims Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,586,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $37,487,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $20,579,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $19,871,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock opened at $132.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.08. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

