Homeros Price Tops $0.0477 on Major Exchanges (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. Homeros has a total market cap of $24.54 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $292.16 or 0.00848975 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros (HMR) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.