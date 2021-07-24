Honest Achieves Market Cap of $2.04 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $70,899.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Honest has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00040383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00129581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00144900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,273.99 or 1.00187393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.12 or 0.00883134 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

