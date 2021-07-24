Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824,893 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 12,809.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 554,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,510,000 after purchasing an additional 412,313 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.07.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $229.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.21 and a 1 year high of $234.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

