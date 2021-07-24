Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. HSBC upgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. lowered Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKXCY traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.44. The company had a trading volume of 69,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,350. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.64. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $74.21.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

