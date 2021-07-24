hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.43. hopTo shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 3,500 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38.

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter. hopTo had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 26.34%.

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

