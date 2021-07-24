Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 192.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,387 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Horace Mann Educators worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of HMN opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.54. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

