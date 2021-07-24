Hord (HORD) Price Reaches $0.13

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Hord has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hord coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. Hord has a total market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $397,077.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00040270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00124002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00144139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,046.44 or 1.00246467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.62 or 0.00888081 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,345,592 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

