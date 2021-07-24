Howdoo Price Up 16.9% Over Last Week (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and $435,401.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.77 or 0.00868305 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 469,622,516 coins. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

