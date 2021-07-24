Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will post sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. Howmet Aerospace posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Argus lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

NYSE:HWM opened at $32.38 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.64 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 45,292 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,017,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,291,000 after buying an additional 5,622,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

