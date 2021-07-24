HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and $39,116.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000095 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

