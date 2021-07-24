Humaniq (HMQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $88,812.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $88,812.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Humaniq has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.63 or 0.00841003 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

HMQ is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

