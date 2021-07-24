HUNT (HUNT) Market Cap Tops $28.54 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, HUNT has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000758 BTC on major exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $28.54 million and $10.05 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00048259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.50 or 0.00836809 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

