Huobi Token Price Reaches $9.11 on Top Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $117.76 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for $9.11 or 0.00026956 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Huobi Token

HT is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,856,506 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

