Hush Market Cap Tops $1.53 Million (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $900.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hush has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00292906 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00120912 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00157375 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

