HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 626 ($8.18). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 580 ($7.58), with a volume of 474,283 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion and a PE ratio of -37.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 463.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (LON:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.