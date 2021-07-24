HYCON (HYC) Trading Up 13.6% Over Last Week

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $358,759.07 and $57,523.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HYCON has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000066 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00062183 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYC is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,025,745,280 coins and its circulating supply is 2,675,745,279 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

