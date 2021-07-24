Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Hydro One stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$30.37. The company had a trading volume of 493,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,675. Hydro One has a one year low of C$26.38 and a one year high of C$31.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of C$18.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.6200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2663 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

