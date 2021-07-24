Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,872 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.07% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,532.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $95.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

