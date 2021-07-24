Hyper Finance Price Down 2.7% This Week (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $610,953.57 and approximately $100.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00124034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00143540 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,370.22 or 1.01068946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.15 or 0.00873802 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

