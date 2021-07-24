HyperCash (HC) Price Reaches $0.67 on Top Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001969 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $30.14 million and $4.50 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,964.10 or 1.00009159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00033386 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.47 or 0.01208653 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.53 or 0.00372583 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00416073 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006120 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00051904 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.