HyperDAO (HDAO) Trading 18.5% Lower This Week

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $5.73 million and $14,070.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.92 or 0.00857311 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00143149 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,692,472 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

