IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 120.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,327 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $34,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,443,000 after acquiring an additional 220,287 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,271 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 578,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 523.3% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 106,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after acquiring an additional 89,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on IAC shares. Cowen increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.76.

IAC opened at $140.80 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.14.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

