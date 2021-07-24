ICHI Price Reaches $3.10 on Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $10.02 million and $2.86 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $3.10 or 0.00009049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00040622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00124828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00145380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,687.03 or 0.98263689 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.68 or 0.00897484 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,229,428 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

