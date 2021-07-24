ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.10-9.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30-5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.ICON Public also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.100-$9.500 EPS.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $218.00 on Friday. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $168.76 and a 1 year high of $234.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ICLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.91.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.