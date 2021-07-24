IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Position Lessened by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,411 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 2.53% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $19,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $21.93 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $33,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,107 shares of company stock worth $189,664 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

