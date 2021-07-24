IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Position Boosted by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of IDEX worth $71,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEX opened at $227.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.58. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $162.60 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.88.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

