IDEX (IDEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.42 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $24.42 million and $12.00 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 26% higher against the dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00048435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.88 or 0.00838263 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 580,310,723 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

