Idle Market Capitalization Reaches $7.94 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and $129,416.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be bought for $3.39 or 0.00009975 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00040242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00120559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00144584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,788.98 or 0.99556392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.88 or 0.00877684 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,345,414 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars.

