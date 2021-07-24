IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

iGo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGOI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.85. IGO shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 8,450 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.73.

IGO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGOI)

iGo, Inc engages in the provision of metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting and wood cutting industries to the global market. The company was founded on May 4, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

