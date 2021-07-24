iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IHRT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,190 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 17.0% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,995,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth approximately $10,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IHRT traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $25.48. 494,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,320. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

