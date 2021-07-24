IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.85. IHS Markit reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. FIL Ltd lifted its position in IHS Markit by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 109,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,198 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in IHS Markit by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 35,741 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in IHS Markit by 598.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $898,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,971,000 after buying an additional 155,778 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.44. 2,034,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,856. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $76.04 and a twelve month high of $116.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.