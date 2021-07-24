Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,202,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 171,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Illinois Tool Works worth $266,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 67.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $366,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 607,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.47.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $226.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.54 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

