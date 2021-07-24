Illuvium Price Tops $149.93 on Major Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $149.93 or 0.00441305 BTC on popular exchanges. Illuvium has a total market cap of $95.17 million and $13.13 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 48.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00040350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00122485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00144103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,043.06 or 1.00203116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.05 or 0.00886129 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,776 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars.

