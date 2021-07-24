ImageCash (IMGC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. ImageCash has a market cap of $18,142.99 and approximately $1.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00040236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00128638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00143699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,989.92 or 0.99964053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.00886035 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.