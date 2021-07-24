ImageCoin Price Hits $0.0232 on Top Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $262,405.78 and $179,493.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000049 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,328,765 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.