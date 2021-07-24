imbrex (REX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. imbrex has a market capitalization of $60,160.79 and approximately $9.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00048671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.47 or 0.00848959 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

