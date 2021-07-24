Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUND) Trading Down 4.4%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUND) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

