Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,122.04

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,122.04 ($14.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($15.16). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 1,126 ($14.71), with a volume of 37,108 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,122.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 67.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

