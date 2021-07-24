Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 425.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918,724 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743,959 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Imperial Oil worth $22,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Imperial Oil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,589 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,093,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 684,896 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,053.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 626,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 467,512.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 308,558 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 623.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 234,598 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMO stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

