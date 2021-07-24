Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 176,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 72,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,093,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 684,896 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.98.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.2196 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -40.24%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.