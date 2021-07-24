Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,726 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Impinj worth $27,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth about $169,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock worth $227,298 in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PI stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.85. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

