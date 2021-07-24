Incent (INCNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, Incent has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $732,293.92 and approximately $18.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00039987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00120032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00143534 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,787.69 or 0.99769905 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.78 or 0.00882251 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.