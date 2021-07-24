Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.