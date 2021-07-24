Infinitecoin (IFC) Price Reaches $0.0001

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $1,646.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000205 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

