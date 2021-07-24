Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,651.44% and a negative net margin of 2,344.23%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million.

INFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.34.

NASDAQ INFI traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $2.30. 3,690,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,151. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $203.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

