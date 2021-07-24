Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,580 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Ingevity worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Ingevity by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

NGVT stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.13. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NGVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

