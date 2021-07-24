Injective Protocol Market Cap Hits $173.28 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.88 or 0.00017195 BTC on major exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $173.28 million and $19.16 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00048166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.67 or 0.00826673 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,470,623 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

