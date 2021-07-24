Ink Market Cap Reaches $368,825.07 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Ink has a total market cap of $368,825.07 and $71.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00122152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00144530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,076.26 or 1.00159578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.03 or 0.00884797 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

