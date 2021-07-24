Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Position Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,404 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.62% of Innospec worth $15,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after buying an additional 40,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 36,154 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

IOSP opened at $86.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.76. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

IOSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $812,379.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,115 shares in the company, valued at $17,910,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $203,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,424.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.